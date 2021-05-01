Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Berlin on Saturday - from corona skeptics to radical leftists.
Berlin - On Saturday, thousands of people took the streets on International Workers' Day. More than 20 demonstrations were registered, including one by Querdenker corona skeptics. The Berlin club scene held its own rally. An anti-property speculation bike protest rolled through Grunewald. The large "Revolutionary May Day Demo" in Neukölln and Kreuzberg attracted thousands of protesters and began at Hermannplatz in the early evening. Some 5,600 officers were deployed citywide. Some impressions from the day.