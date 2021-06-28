Berlin - That was nice of them: the upper house of the German parliament, the Bundesrat, has agreed to give us three more months to file our 2020 taxes.



Politicians had already extended the deadline to the end of July because of corona. Now we have till October 2021 to do so.

"Three months more time to file is an important relief. Last year was an absolutely special situation due to the corona pandemic - we have to take that into account here as well," said Bavaria's Finance Minister Albert Füracker (CSU) on Friday.

If the tax returns are prepared by tax advisors or income tax assistance associations, the submission deadline has been extended till 31 May 2022.