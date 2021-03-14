Berlin - Most postal voting fans are likely to be found among CDU supporters these days. And since Sunday's state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg took place during the third wave of the corona pandemic, many voters in both states chose that option to avoid a trip to the polling station.

And because many of them already did so some time ago, the damage suffered by the CDU - which has been shaken by scandals in recent days - is probably not quite as bad as was feared - or hoped, depending on your point of view. Nevertheless, any way you look at it, this prelude to the super-election year of 2021 is a major disaster for the CDU/CSU.

And it could get worse.

The Green premier of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann no longer needs the CDU to govern. Mathematically, he has a comfortable majority for a "traffic light" coalition with the centre-left SPD and business-friendly FDP and that would truly be a catastrophe for the CDU. The southwest of country has always been a CDU stronghold. The FDP's strong showing could even lead to a novel alliance of Greens and Liberals - the citrus coalition. On election day, Bild am Sonntag depicted a lime next to a lemon. It looked tempting, but maybe that was just because no one's had a cocktail in a bar for months.

Citrus or no citrus - the fact remains that the FDP are among Sunday's winners, at least in Baden-Württemberg. Expect there to be plenty of traffic light talk in the run up to the national elections on 26 September.

The losers

For the CDU, Sunday's losses could be a sign of worse to come - and thus a black Sunday for the new-ish party leader Armin Laschet. Though he wasn't on the ballot, he could be sucked into a downward spiral before he's had a chance to arrange his desk at CDU HQ in Berlin. Poor election results in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate don't bode well for the battle for the chancellorship against Markus Söder, the powerful leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the CSU. But maybe he'll lose the desire to pilot a sinking ship on his own accord.

Laschet - according to current information - cannot be blamed for the recent scandals in his party, but he did make one mistake on Sunday. He left it to General Secretary Paul Ziemiak to interpret the defeats. Leadership looks different.

Self-inflicted wounds

After this Sunday, the grumbling in the CDU will grow louder. Last year's highs are long gone. Back then, Germany was faring well in the pandemic and the chancellor was being celebrated around the world as an effective crisis manager. The steep drop in popularity is self-inflicted. The poor crisis management of the past months has now been compounded by the "mask affair" where two CDU MPs made six-figures commissions on face mask deals - and the "Azerbaijan connection", where another CDU politician shamelessly lobbied for the country.

The latter scandal has been smouldering for some time, but the CDU preferred to sit it out. Only when the dodgy mask dealings of MPs Georg Nüßlein and Nikolas Löbel made it clear that looking the other way would probably not help, did they half-heartedly begin to limit the damage. It will take more than that to keep the CDU/CSU in government at the national level. The "super election year" has only just begun.