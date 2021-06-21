Berlin - Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung will become director of the Haus der Kulturen der Welt (HKW) on 1 January 2023, the cultural centre in Tiergarten announced 16 June. We spoke with Ndikung about his plans via video conference - he's already back in the Netherlands where he is currently working as artistic director of the 12th edition of the Quadriennale Sonsbeek in Arnhem.

Mr. Ndikung, congratulations on your new post. You've already said that your HKW would confront the asymmetries of the world. What asymmetries do you mean?

There are an infinite number of asymmetries. The most current one concerns vaccinations. Who gets them and who doesn't. Vaccines have been bought up and rationed by the 10 richest countries in the world. There are economic asymmetries. Congo, one of the richest countries in terms of mineral resources, is one of the poorest countries in the world. It's nice to think about our environment. We all have to do that. But if you cut down fewer trees in Europe and more in the Amazon or the African rain forest, then those are asymmetries. There are asymmetries in Berlin, neighbourhoods that are poor. There are people in Berlin, Germans, who look for their food in garbage cans, in one of the richest countries in the world.

Some asymmetries are based on the colonial past - of Germany, also of Berlin. This has long been suppressed and denied. Recently, the art and museum world has been confronting it. How do you view this debate?

That's a welcome development, of course. When we started our art space SAVVY Contemporary in 2009, as part of the Colonial Neighbours project, we called for people to see if they had any everyday objects or other traces of colonial history in their homes. When I first came to my wife's family they said: Cameroon has been in our family for a long time. I was shown a photo album with pictures of her great-granduncle in Cameroon, who was stationed there as a soldier. This history is omnipresent, but we sometimes don't want to see it. I was advised at the time: You'd better not talk about colonialism, there's already enough to deal with in Germany. Otherwise you won't get any funding. But I want to deal with the history of the society in which I live and in which my children are growing up - our interwoven stories.

AFP Bio Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, born 1977 in the Cameroon capital of Yaoundé, is a cultural manager and biotechnologist. He has called Berlin his home since 1997 and is the artistic director of Savvy Contemporary, an art space he founded in 2009 in Wedding. In 2015, Ndikung was appointed by Adam Szymczyk to the curatorial team of Documenta 14. In 2020, he was awarded the Order of Merit of the State of Berlin.

It is still present, isn't it?

Exactly. And that's why it's perhaps even better to speak of coloniality rather than a continuum of colonialism. It's about what Aníbal Quijano called the "coloniality of power." About power structures. You can see that in the example of Mali, Cameroon or Chad and many francophone countries in Africa. In these countries, the currency is still the CFA, which is the colonial currency that guarantees a dependence on France.

In the museum world, the specific issue is the return of looted art that came to Germany in a colonial context. The Benin Bronzes are on everyone's lips but so is, for example, the Throne of Bamum, a kingdom in the territory of present-day Cameroon. It is to be shown in the Humboldt Forum. What is your view on this?

A people without its throne is a lost people. The people of Bamum have been de-territorialised. The ground has been pulled out from under their feet. You can debate whether this throne was a gift from King Njoya - I am not interested in that debate. We know what a gift was in the colonial context. This throne is not just a chair, nor is it an art object. It means much more to the people of Bamum. It is normal that they want it back. They can give Germany something else for it, but on loan. The throne is not Prussian cultural property.



How will your HKW position itself within this framework - also in relation to the Humboldt Forum?

It is interesting to see the HKW in relation to institutions in Berlin, Germany and the world. The HKW has the task of reflecting culture and natural sciences from all over the world. And it's not just about colonial history. People from 190 nations live in Berlin, some of them for two or three generations. People whose parents or grandparents came from Poland, Turkey, Morocco, Portugal or Italy, as guest workers to rebuild this country after the war. They are part of society. They pay taxes here. It is important that they find their place in the Haus der Kulturen der Welt and help shape the house with their migrant-situated knowledge. They should not be on display here, they should make it their own.

In Berlin, colonial history is also reflected in the city. At the moment there is a dispute about renaming streets such as Mohrenstraße.

Germany is a diverse country, so there are people here who find some street names violent and offensive. It's simply a matter of respect to at least contextualize these names. Who were these people, what did they do? And then maybe the next step would be to rename some of these streets. Why not? After reunification, East German street names were changed. This debate is sometimes very hypocritical. By the way, the square directly in front of SAVVY Contemporary is called Nettelbeckplatz.

Who was Nettelbeck?

Joachim Nettelbeck lived between 1738 and 1824 and was active, as a chief steersman on a slave ship, in the enslavement of people in the triangular trade in humans between West Africa-Guinea/Suriname-Europe. He himself proudly wrote about this in his biography. In the 19th century, he was considered a role model for German colonial efforts because of his autobiography.

Tell us about yourself. You came to Berlin in 1997 as a 20-year-old to study food technology. Why Germany, why Berlin?

There are several reasons. I grew up in a country where everyone speaks at least four or five languages. Learning another language wouldn't be bad, I thought. Second, Germany has a good reputation in engineering. And it was convenient for my parents, who spent quite a bit of money on my brother, who was studying in the US at the time. It was just cheaper to study in Germany. And fourth, which is actually the most important reason, I come from a country that has invested very little money in the education of its children. A country whose president has been in office since 1982. It was clear that I was going somewhere to have a better education. I am grateful for that.



Sven Darmer Mayor Michael Müller awards Ndikung the Berlin Merit of Order in 2020.





Were you already interested in art back then?

There was always that interest, but food technology also interested me. Questions of processing, of preserving food. When you come from a country like Cameroon, where food goes bad quickly because of the high temperatures, these questions are important. Do you smoke food, ferment it or pickle it? Our ancestors did all that, they were great scientists. Then I had the opportunity to do a PhD at Heinrich Heine University and TU Berlin, in medical biotechnology. That was basic research in a stem cell lab. It was ultimately about the mutation mechanisms in a certain type of cancer. I then went to Berlin and Montpellier for a postdoc, but I was always curating and doing art criticism alongside that. Organising exhibitions in many empty buildings of Berlin. In winter we had exhibitions amidst the ice and snow, and 500 people came. But it was very difficult for me to do exhibitions in Berlin museums.

Why?

I don't want to speculate about that. But that's why I started an art space together with friends. And quite a lot of what is being done in Berlin museums today, we did 10 years ago at SAVVY Contemporary. That paved the way for a lot of discourse.

Maybe it wasn't time yet?

I don't think so. In 2002, Okwui Enwezor did the Documenta. Postcolonial discourse was very much an emphasis, even if it met with a lot of resistance.

Is Enwezor a role model for you?

Of course. Just like Simon Njami, Olu Oguibe, N'Goné Fall, Bisi Silva, Octavio Zaya, Koyo Kouoh, Gerardo Mosquera, Hou Hanru, Adam Szymczyk. Many, many people also from Latin America and Asia. Without them, I could not do my work. I am very aware of that. I come from a culture that has a lot of respect for predecessors.

When you came at the end of the 1990s, did you experience Berlin as a racist city?

My first apartment was in Lichtenberg. I don't want to say more about that. But the city has developed a lot, also thanks to the artists from all over the world who have come.

Does taking over the HKW make up for that?

I'm not like that. I'm not interested in compensation. It is another task that I accept with a lot of humility, a sense of responsibility and love. An artist friend said to me yesterday: Bonaventure, this new task you've been given is like a vantage point from which we can see how far we still have to go.



Berlin news in English.