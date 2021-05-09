Berlin - Police broke up an illegal party on the grounds of a former hospital in the eastern neighbourhood of Buch early Sunday morning.



A witness alerted the police at around 3.15am because he had observed several people climbing over the fence of the premises in Hobrechtsfelder Chaussee.

The officers discovered several hundred people partying to loud music in the basement of the empty building - and called for back-up.

Before more Polizei arrived, about 150 people left the area. Officers recorded the personal details of the remaining 157 people and charged them with trespassing and breaking the corona regulations. The operation lasted till the early hours of the morning.

