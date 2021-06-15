Berlin - With the corona seven-day infection rate dropping to 13.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, the city-state government aka Senat decided Tuesday to lift the mask requirement in most outdoor areas. Previously masks had to be worn at 35 busy streets and squares. Masks are also no longer required outdoors in the city's two zoos.



Politicians agree to lift a number of other restrictions. For example, alcohol can once again be served after midnight.

Mayor Michael Müller expressed his relief at the falling infection numbers in the city. "We are currently experiencing a significant relief in the hospitals and intensive care units," the SPD politician said at the press conference following the meeting.

FFP2 masks must still be worn on public transport. "Public transport is getting more crowded," Müller said. "We're working less from home, we have more tourists in the city and the pandemic is not over yet. Berliners are handling the rule well."