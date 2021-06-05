Paul Knopf – Zossener Straße 10, Kreuzberg

Paul Knopf is a button enthusiast who sells more than 100,000 varieties of them in his amazing little shop. A visit will be an inspiration that will definitely push your buttons.

Gözleme – Karl-Marx-Straße 35, Neukölln

I am a fan of Gözleme! This thin flatbread is a Turkish specialty. The dough is rolled out, filled and baked on a Sac, a curved heating plate. They are available in numerous varieties, including vegetarian ones with eggplant or spinach.

BEHALA Westhafen – Westhafenstraße/Beusselstraße, Moabit

Did you know that Berlin has more bridges than Venice? Accordingly, it also has a lot of water. The Westhafen is a large transshipment point connected to the Oder and Elbe rivers. This area of 430,000 square metres is filled with photo opportunities. But please be careful, as there are “people at work” here handling 4,000,000 tons of goods per year with heavy equipment. Loud and exciting!

Bootsvermietung an der Abteibrücke, Treptower Park

Just opposite the Insel der Jugend in Treptower Park you can rent pedal boats for a ride on the Spree. Riding downstream to the Oberbaumbrücke, you pass by the Molecule Man and the Badeschiff. But be sure to save enough energy for your way back, as pedaling against the current can get really exhausting.

Open-air cinema Kreuzberg – in the courtyard of Kunstquartier Bethanien on Mariannenplatz

Berlin at its best: a mild summer night, friends, some wine or beer. And a good movie. What more can you ask for? Since 1994 this open-air cinema has been screening films in their original version with subtitles. It’s a perfect setting for an international movie night under the starry sky. And you can even bring your dog along (on a lead).