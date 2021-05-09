Berlin - Father Ulrich Engel wore a rainbow-coloured stole this Sunday as he blessed people at St. Christophorus Catholic Church in Neukölln. The church, near Hermannplatz, is one of just three Catholic churches in Berlin (along with St. Clara's and St. Canisius') that blesses everyone under the motto #liebegewinnt. And they invited homosexual couples to the ceremony.

The event is a reaction to the recent letter from the Vatican that expressly forbids blessing homosexuals. The letter spurred more than 100 pastors nationwide to offer blessings for homosexual couples - including Father Engel.