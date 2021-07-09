Berlin/Munich - The city-state's public transport department will no longer use the term Schwarzfahren (riding without a valid ticket or, literally, riding black) because of the ongoing discussion about racist language - even though linguists say the word has nothing to do with race.

Public Berlin employees have been forbidden from using the term since September 2020 and now the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe, or BVG, is following suit, Bild reported. Only the phrase "riding without a valid ticket" may be used to prohibit any insinuation of racism connected to Schwarzfahren.

The move means Germany's capital is as much as five years behind Munich, which stopped using the word on its ads five years ago for similar reasons. At the time, the Münchener Verkehrsgesellschaft, or MVG, said it preferred to use "contemporary language".

Diversity guideline

Eric Fuß, a linguist at Ruhr University in Bochum, told Munich's Abendzeitung that Schwarzfahren is borrowed from the Yiddish word shvarts, which in turn can be translated as "poverty".

The BVG's decision is based on a 44-page diversity guideline that is intended to help employees better communicate with all Berliners. The tome was developed by Berlin's equality office, which is under the purview of Dirk Behrendts (Die Grüne), Berlin's top justice official.

