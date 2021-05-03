Berlin - Every week, host Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson brings together prominent guests from all walks of life in the Common Ground podcast in cooperation with Berliner Zeitung English Edition.

Host Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson explores what the end of the Berlin rent cap means for renters, landlords and the German federal elections in September with guests Wenke Christoph, state secretary in the Berlin Senate Department for Urban Development and Housing; economist Konstantin Kholodolin of the German Institute for Economic Research in Berlin; and Kalle Kunkel, a Berlin activist with the Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen and Co. initiative.



Listen to all episodes of Common Ground here.