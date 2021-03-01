Berlin - Every week, host Soraya Sarhadi Nelson brings together prominent guests from all walks of life in the Common Ground podcast in cooperation with the Berliner Zeitung English Edition. This week she talks climate with Douglas Hengel, senior German Marshall Fund fellow, Tim Gore, head of the Low Carbon and Circular Economy Program at The Institute for European Environmental Policy in Brussels, and Carla Reemtsma, co-founder of Fridays for Future. Listen to all episodes of Common Ground here.

Follow the English Edition on Twitter and Facebook!