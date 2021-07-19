Berlin - Every week, host Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson brings together prominent guests from all walks of life in the Common Ground podcast in cooperation with Berliner Zeitung English Edition.

Berlin is growing at an unprecedented rate and so are the options for mobility, like electric vehicles, e-scooters and more. Does that leave room left for the cyclists?

This episode of Common Ground - the last before our summer hiatus - was recorded outdoors in Prenzlauer Berg, where host Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson explores the mounting challenges facing cyclists with Andrew Bulkeley, who writes for Berliner Zeitung English Edition; Dirk von Schneidemesser of Changing Cities, an initiative specialising in democratic sustainability transformation and award-winning journalist and author Matthew Schofield. This show is produced by Dina Elsayed.

