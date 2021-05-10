Berlin - Every week, host Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson brings together prominent guests from all walks of life in the Common Ground podcast in cooperation with Berliner Zeitung English Edition.

Voting while young - What role will Germans between the ages of 18 and 35 play in choosing the next chancellor? Germany is often called a pensioner democracy, which has made it hard for young people to make a difference. That could change this year following a rare court victory and the surge of the Green Party and Annalena Baerbock, who could become the youngest chancellor in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Host Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson talks with Green Party national deputy chairwoman Ricarda Lang; climate activist and Fridays for Future co-founder Carla Reemtsma, and GMF Europe program associate Anne Flotho-Liersch, who also coordinates the Berlin chapter of the Young Transatlantic Network. We also hear from Andrea Ugrinoska, who chairs the Advisory Council on Youth, which is the voice of young people in the Council of Europe.

Listen to all episodes of Common Ground here.