Every week, host Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson brings together prominent guests from all walks of life in the Common Ground podcast in cooperation with Berliner Zeitung English Edition.

If you like music and dancing, Berlin has a club for you. At least it used to until the pandemic struck. But now that there’s light at the end of that tunnel, will the German capital’s club culture finally return?

Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson hosted an on-air special on 13 August at Germany’s top electronic music radio station, sunshine live, and spoke with DJs, club scene leaders and more. We bring you the highlights in this Common Ground episode.

Featured guests:

Georg Kössler, Berlin MP and Club Culture spokesman for the Green Party;

Robin Schellenberg, United We Stream co-founder, and manager of the Berlin club Klunkerkranich;

Marc Wohlrabe, Livekomm board member, Director of the Stadt nach Acht Nightlife Policy Conference;

Katharin Ahrend, head of the Berlin Club Commission Awareness and Diversity Department.

And featuring DJs: Wannadosomething?, Nikola and Sagan

We also hear from Remi Letournelle of Fitzroy and Marie Anoinette, and Tino Zaddach of Nuke Club.

This show is produced by Dina Elsayed and Stephanie Wolf.

