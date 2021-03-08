Berlin - Every week, host Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson brings together prominent guests from all walks of life in the Common Ground podcast in cooperation with Berliner Zeitung English Edition.

This week Soraya talks with Berlin housing activist Thomas McGath of Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen und Co; Barbara Steenbergen, head of the EU Liaison Office of the International Union of Tenants and Konstantin Kholodilin, senior economist at the German Institute for Economic Research. The episode also features commentary by Berlin MP Iris Spranger (SPD). This show is produced by Dina Elsayed.



Listen to all episodes of Common Ground here.