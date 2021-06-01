Berlin - Schools, beer gardens and now concerts are re-opening in Berlin as the number of new infections continues to fall. After months without culture, a raft of open-air events are now planned with musicians including Felix Jaehn, Max Mutzke and Nena as well as comedian Kurt Krömer. Even Tom Jones wants to come to Berlin.

The first shows will start on a field near BER airport with the continuation of the Under the Open Sky series that started last September. The first shows are already sold out, including the opening event with DJ Boris Brejcha on 4 June and Paul van Dyk the next day. Tickets for Felix Jaehn (12 June) and Gestört aber geil (18-19 June) are also gone, in part because of the Covid-19-related audience size limits. The current corona rules in Brandenburg limit outdoor events to 500 people.

Inside the city limits, local comedy fave Kurt Krömer has shows slated for 27 and 28 August at the Wühlheide outdoor arena. Apart from Krömer, local stars Seeed have slated five shows from 10 to 15 August at the venue (though all shows are already sold out). However, tickets are still available for Schlager singer Ben Zucker (3 September) and pop singer Mark Forster, who will make up for his cancelled 2020 show on 12 September.

Berlin's Symphony Orchestra will also perform under the stars on 1 August in the Parkbühne with works by Italian film composer Ennio Morricone.

Max 500 people

Unfortunately, the summer concert season appears limited to local stars. Sting's concert, which was to take place at the end of June in the Zitadelle Spandau, has been postponed until the summer of 2022. The exception is Tom Jones, who will play his Surrounded by Time show 12 September at the Waldbühne.

Special corona rules apply to the outdoor shows. Audience members have to sit 1.5m apart and some venues will require masks. Visitors need a same-day negative corona test. Exceptions are fully vaccinated or recovering individuals. Vaccinated people must show their vaccination card, and the secondary vaccination must be at least 15 days old. People count as recovered if they can show their positive PCR test at least 28 days but no more than six months old.

