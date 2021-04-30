Berlin - On Friday police arrested three men suspected of selling forged vaccination passports as politicians prepare to offer vaccinated residents more freedoms than those still awaiting their first dose of the protective elixir.

The officers met up with the dealers in Hellersdorf after saying they wanted to buy five vaccination passports on Telegram. The forgeries contained fake doctor's signatures and stickers. The officers searched the suspects' car and discovered two more forged documents - the trio is now under investigation on suspicion of document forgery and commercial fraud.

Police have apparently adjusted to the increased demand for fake vaccination cards. In just a few days, Berlin officers arrested a handful of suspects. On Tuesday, officers arrested a 27-year-old in Lichterfelde after they discovered 46 vaccination passports and 33 stickers in his apartment.

After searching his flat, they also found almost a kilogram of amphetamines, about 20 grams of cocaine and nearly 1,400 millilitres of anabolic steroids.



