Berlin - This year elections for the German lower house of parliament (the Bundestag), Berlin's state parliament, Berlin's district councils and a referendum on buying up corporate-owned housing stock will all take place on 26 September.

However, a third of Berliners will not be able to cast their vote in national and state elections - nor in the referendum - according to a report by public broadcaster RBB.

Only German citizens over the age of 18 are eligible to vote. This year, 2,470,693 million Berliners are eligible to cast their ballot in national and state elections. In Berlin, the numbers have fallen by 15,000 compared to the last election - even though the German capital's population continues to grow. But what about the remaining 1.3 million Berliners?

Foreigners without political representation

The 789,000 Berliners without German citizenship are the largest group without the right to vote on the state or national level. In second place are children. The third, much smaller group consists of people who have been deprived of their right to vote - such as convicted felons, who are temporarily banned from going to the polls in Germany.

Most eligible voters live in the electoral district 923 in Weissensee, where only 1.4 per cent of residents have no right to vote. Meanwhile, on the other extreme, in electoral district 415 between Bornitzer Straße and Gotlindestraße in Lichtenberg, some 70 per cent of residents are ineligible to participate.

There is one election where some foreigners will be able to participate in September. The 294,000 Berliners with EU passports can vote in their local Bezirksverordnetenversammlung (district council) - and will automatically receive a letter from the government with instructions several weeks before election day.

