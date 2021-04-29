Potsdam - Four people were found dead late Wednesday in a home for the disabled in Potsdam and police have arrested a 51-year-old home employee on suspicion of murder, police said. A fifth person with severe injuries was taken to hospital.

The victims were residents of the Thusnelda-von-Saldern-Haus facility near the Oberlin hospital and the homicide squad has now taken over the investigation and begun "extensive evidence gathering," police said.

"The exact course of events and the circumstances of the crime are still unclear so far and are the subject of ongoing investigations," a police statement said.

"No information on a possible motive is yet available," a police spokesperson said, confirming the arrest of the 51-year-old employee. Until the "relatives can be notified, further information about the deceased victims and further circumstances of the crime will not be published."

This story will be updated as more details become available.