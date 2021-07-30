The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 30 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 60.5 per cent (60.4 per cent Thursday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 50.1 per cent (49.6 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: +213 (+173 Thursday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,582 (+1)

🟡 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 27.6 (24.8 Thursday)

🟡 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +11 per cent

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.5 per cent (3.5 per cent Thursday)

Mandatory testing for travellers entering Germany?

Tested, vaccinated or recovered - under a new proposal by the German Health Ministry, one of these three criteria would have to be met by people entering Germany, regardless of whether they are travelling by plane, train or car, and regardless which country they are arriving from. This proposed regulation is intended to prevent the Delta variant. Children under six years would be exempt. The government wants to implement the measure by Sunday, 1 August but had made no final decision midday Friday. Germany's border police union says there isn't enough manpower to enforce such a rule.

Digital vaccination certificates?

About a week ago, German pharmacies stopped issuing digital vaccination passes after security problems were revealed. Now, the service for vaccinated people is being offered once more, the Association of German Pharmacists (ABDA) announced Thursday. An ABDA spokesperson said that the vast majority of pharmacies would be back online within the next few days. However, when we searched for an outlet in Berlin offering certificates on www.mein-apothekenmanager.de which lists participating pharmacies, we got a "504 gateway timeout error".

Berlin returning unused AZ

Berlin plans to return 62,400 unused doses of Astrazeneca to the federal government, reports dpa newswire. The vaccine has seen very little demand and has a shelf life of several months. Germany's independent vaccine commission Stiko recommends a shot of Biontech/Pfizer or Moderna for people who have had a first Astrazeneca jab as better protection against the more infectious Delta variant.

Pressure to recommend jabs for teenagers

With kids set to return to school after summer break on 9 August, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) has urged Stiko to recommend Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna for children over the age of 12: "If the European licensing authority declares two corona vaccines to be safe and effective for children over the age of 12, there is, in my view, a lot to be said for using the vaccine widely for this group as well." In Berlin, kids 12 and over can already get vaccinated, but without Stiko's stamp of approval, some parents and doctors are thought to be reluctant to offer the jab to minors.

