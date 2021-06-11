The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 11 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 47.1 per cent (46.4 per cent Thursday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 22.7 per cent (22.1 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: +90 (+121 Thursday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,517 (+4)

🟢 R number: 0.63 (0.72 Thursday)

🟢 New infections per week: 16.6 (20.2 Thursday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 8.9 per cent (9.6 per cent Thursday)

All traffic lights on green

For the first time since ... well, a long time ... all of Berlin's corona traffic lights are green after the incidence rate dropped below 20 Friday. The lights were supposed to track our progress and guide policy. Instead, they feel like a remnant of a more naive era. Let's hope vaccines progress enough this summer that they remain green and the infection rate remains low.

Hotels, et al open today

Tourists are allowed to stay in the capital's hotels and hostels beginning Friday. No test is required but they must wear a mask in most public areas. Hotels have also reopened in neighbouring Brandenburg, though guests must provide a negative test when checking in and every 72 hours thereafter.

Digital vaccination passport

The city's six vaccination centres Friday can begin recording vaccinations for people receiving their second jab in their digital vaccination passports - either in the standalone app or in the newly updated corona warning app. Select pharmacies can begin adding the status 14 June. A list of which pharmacies are participating can be found here (warning: German). People who have already been fully vaccinated should receive a special code per post - if they registered online (ergo, via doctolib).

