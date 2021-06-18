The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 18 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 50 per cent (49.4 per cent Thursday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 27.1 per cent (26.2 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: -11 (+63 Thursday) - the city provided no explanation why we have a negative number of new cases, but we're guessing it's the correction of an error.

Total number of corona deaths: 3,561 (+6)

🟢 R number: 0.60 (0.63 Thursday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 8.4 (10.7 Thursday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 7.6 per cent (8 per cent Thursday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Germany soon to open to vaccinated non-EU citizens

Vaccinated tourists, business travelers, students and other visitors from outside the European Union will be able to enter Germany starting 25 June. Airlines will be responsible for checking travelers' vaccination documents. Initially, Germany will only accept people who have received coronavirus vaccines from Biontech, Moderna, Astrazeneca or Johnson & Johnson.

These Berlin clubs are open from today!

Clubbing is back, at least outdoors. Open-air parties with up to 250 people with a negative corona test (or who can show they've been vaccinated) are now possible. Venues are required to close their doors by midnight. The Club Commission sent Berliner Zeitung a list of clubs with outdoor areas - and their opening hours.

No test needed for haircuts

Since nightlife is back, you might want to get your hair done. It's no longer necessary to show a negative test result or prove you've been vaccinated. But you'll still have to don an FFP2 mask in the barber's chair.

