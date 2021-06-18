The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 18 June)
Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 50 per cent (49.4 per cent Thursday)
Berliners fully vaccinated: 27.1 per cent (26.2 per cent Thursday)
New cases in one day: -11 (+63 Thursday) - the city provided no explanation why we have a negative number of new cases, but we're guessing it's the correction of an error.
Total number of corona deaths: 3,561 (+6)
🟢 R number: 0.60 (0.63 Thursday)
🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 8.4 (10.7 Thursday)
🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 7.6 per cent (8 per cent Thursday)
Source: Berlin's corona information page.
Germany soon to open to vaccinated non-EU citizens
Vaccinated tourists, business travelers, students and other visitors from outside the European Union will be able to enter Germany starting 25 June. Airlines will be responsible for checking travelers' vaccination documents. Initially, Germany will only accept people who have received coronavirus vaccines from Biontech, Moderna, Astrazeneca or Johnson & Johnson.
These Berlin clubs are open from today!
Clubbing is back, at least outdoors. Open-air parties with up to 250 people with a negative corona test (or who can show they've been vaccinated) are now possible. Venues are required to close their doors by midnight. The Club Commission sent Berliner Zeitung a list of clubs with outdoor areas - and their opening hours.
- Aeden: Saturday and Sunday 14:00-22:00
- Badehaus Berlin: Thursday-Monday from 17:00
- Birgit & Bier: Friday-Monday noon-midnight
- Cassiopeia: Monday-Friday from 16:00; Saturday from 13:00; Sunday from noon
- Clärchens Ballhaus: Wednesday-Sunday 17:00-22:00
- Frannz Club: Monday-Saturday 16:00-23:00; Sunday 18:00-23:00
- Golgatha Biergarten: Monday-Sunday from noon
- James June: Monday-Saturday 15:00-23:00; Sunday 13:00-23:00
- Klunkerkranich: daily 16:00-23:00
- Mauersegler: Monday-Sunday from 15:00
- Panke: Wednesday-Sunday from noon
- Revier Südost/Baergarten: Monday-Friday 14:00-22:00; Saturday and Sunday noon-23:00
- Sage Beach: Wednesday-Sunday 14:00-midnight
- Soda Club Beach Garden: Friday-Sunday from 16:00
- Urban Spree: Friday 16:00-23:00; Saturday and Sunday noon-23:00
- Wilde Renate: Monday-Sunday 14:00-midnight
- Yaam: Wednesday-Sunday 16:00-midnight
No test needed for haircuts
Since nightlife is back, you might want to get your hair done. It's no longer necessary to show a negative test result or prove you've been vaccinated. But you'll still have to don an FFP2 mask in the barber's chair.
Schayan Riaz wrote for us about his obsession with Pakistani mangoes this time of year.
