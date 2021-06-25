The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 25 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 52.7 per cent (52.2 per cent Thursday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 31.9 per cent (30.9 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: 37 (+55 Thursday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,548 (+4)

🟢 R number: 0.89 (0.66 Thursday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 7.1 (6.5 Thursday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 5.6 per cent (5.1 per cent Thursday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Delta outbreak?

A corona outbreak in an elementary school in Mahlsdorf is feared to be the first major outbreak with the delta variant in Berlin. Thirteen pupils and two teachers have tested positive for the disease at Best Sabel elementary in the past two weeks. Although definitive sequencing will take several days, local councilperson Gordon Lemm (SPD) said initial indications point toward the fast-spreading mutation.

The elderly need a third

Researchers at the Charité hospital recommend a third booster shot for seniors who were vaccinated earlier this year. Without the booster, care homes could see new outbreaks next winter as the effects of the vaccinations wear off, infectious disease specialist Erik Sander told newswire dpa.

No shows

Up to six per cent of vaccination appointments are missed every day in German vaccination centres, according to Tagesspiegel, or more than 800,000 vaccinations. Experts say some people felt the centres were too public and open while others didn't want to venture out in the recent heat wave.

