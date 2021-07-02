The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 2 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 54.8 per cent (54.4 per cent Thursday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 35.6 per cent (34.9 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: 16 (46 Thursday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,560 (+0)

🟢 R number: 0.67 (0.76 Thursday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 5.1 (5.5 Thursday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4.1 per cent (4.8 per cent Thursday)

Astrazeneca + Biontech

With the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant in Germany, the country's vaccination commission (Stiko) is adjusting its recommendations. People who have received a first dose of AZ should switch to an mRNA vaccine such as Biontech or Moderna for their second injection, regardless of age, the commission announced on Thursday. It said this resulted in a "better immune response" compared to two Astrazeneca jabs.



Lollapalooza 2022

The organisers of Lollapalooza have decided to cancel the festival in Berlin for the second year in a row. In summer 2019, they sold 85,000 tickets to the event, which was held in the Olympic Stadium. According to the fest's website, "We will return stronger and louder than ever in 2022."

Angie and Boris

In what's being billed as her farewell tour, Chancellor Angela Merkel meets UK PM Boris Johnson at official country residence Chequers. British tabloids are having a go at Merkel for allegedly trying to ruin Brits' holidays in the sun. To prevent the spread of Delta, she's pushing for a 14-day quarantine for travellers from the British Isles to the whole of the EU. That rule already applies for those entering Germany. Merkel will also be stopping by Windsor Castle for tea with Die Queen.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph writes that the European Medicines Agency doesn't recognise a version of the AZ jab called Covishield produced by the Serum Institute of India. The shots have been administered to five million Brits - and it's unlikely their vaccine passports wíll allow them entry into mainland Europe, the paper reports.

