The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 9 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 56.8 per cent (56.3 per cent Thursday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 39.4 per cent (38.3 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: 59 (57 Thursday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,563 (0)

🟢 R number: 1.1 (0.81 Thursday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 6.9 (6.2 Thursday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4.2 per cent (4.1 per cent Thursday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Incidence rising

The corona incidence rate in Berlin is on the rise, even if at a low level. The figure, which indicates the number of illnesses per 100,000 people over the past seven days, climbed for a sixth straight day Friday to 6.9. What's to blame? Delta? Football watching? Partying in the park? No one knows.

Cash injection

City officials are contemplating a monetary premium to entice people to get vaccinated as inoculation interest appears to be waning. Prof. Nora Szech from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology recommends a cash vaccination bonus of at least €100, though it's believed a €500 bonus would encourage 90 per cent of the population to get a jab. Those who've already been vaccinated would also get the payment. It's economically viable because estimates say vaccinations benefit the economy to the tune of €1,500 per person.



Booster shots

After evaluating data from Israel - seen as a pioneer in Covid-19 vaccination - Pfizer and Biontech said a third booster vaccination appears to be necessary six to twelve months after the second vaccination because immunity appears to wane in that period. The vaccination venture said it would submit the necessary paperwork within days to the European Medicines Agency, Europe's medicine watchdog. It said the third vaccination would offer the highest possible protection against all known variants.

