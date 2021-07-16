The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 16 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 58.3 per cent (58 per cent Thursday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 43.9 per cent (43.1 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: 132 (137 Thursday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,568 (0)

🟢 R number: 1.02 (0.77 Thursday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 13.9 (11.6 Thursday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.4 per cent (3.7 per cent Thursday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

We're No. 1!

Our fair city-state has the highest seven-day incidence coronavirus rate of any of Germany's 16 states with experts pointing a finger at younger generations, some of whom can't get vaccinated or had no access to vaccines until recently. Thursday the incidence among 20-to-24-year-olds was 41.6 per cent while those aged between 25 to 39 also had incidences above 20. Those under 19 are also above 20, but that includes children, who can't even get vaccinated.

Forced vaccinations?

The debate about whether to force certain groups to get vaccinated isn't stopping. A poll by ZDF, a public broadcaster, showed that 60 per cent of Germans think medical personnel should have to be vaccinated and 55 per cent want teachers and other education personnel to have to get a jab. However, 55 per cent were against offering a financial incentive for vaccinations. Critics point out that medical personnel and educators already have one of the highest percentages of vaccinated folks and that the talk is just a distraction.

Pankow already has it but Berlin may start publicly shaming restaurants with bad hygiene.

