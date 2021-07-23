The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 23 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 59.5 per cent (59.3 per cent Thursday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 47.4 per cent (46.8 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: +99

Total number of corona deaths: 3,577 (+1)

🟡 7-day íncidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 21.8 (22.6 Thursday)

🔴 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +78 per cent (a new stat introduced by the Senat today)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.8 per cent (3.6 per cent Thursday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Digital corona passport weakness exposed

Pharmacies in Germany have been unable to issue Corona vaccination certificates since Wednesday. The German Pharmacists Association (DAV) announced on Thursday that the issuing of certificates had been halted in consultation with the Federal Ministry of Health. This comes after the financial newspaper Handelsblatt succeeded in creating a guest account for a fake pharmacy owner on the DAV server "with the help of professionally forged documents", which were then used to issue two vaccination certificates. So far there are no indications of other cases of unauthorised accesses.

Handelsblatt said it had uncovered a serious security vulnerability in the creation of digital vaccination certificates. "Two IT security specialists disclosed the vulnerability and thus demonstrated that there are clear deficiencies in the portal," a spokeswoman for the paper explained.

DAV says it is not clear when pharmacies will be able to issue vaccination certificates again. It said one can assume that the 25 million vaccination certificates that have been issued so far all come from legally registered pharmacies.

Spahn warns of high infection rates in autumn

In light of the current rise in infections, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has warned that the seven-day incidence could skyrocket in autumn. He said an incidence of 800 could be reached by October if the current development continues. Currently the incidence for Germany is in the teens. "It's about wearing a mask indoors. Getting tested regularly. If you're not vaccinated yet, get vaccinated," he said. "We determine now, in July, how September, October and November will be."

