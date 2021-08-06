The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 6 August)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 61.4 per cent (61.3 per cent Thursday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 52.6 per cent (52.1 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: 289 (307 Thursday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,585 (0)

🔴 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 35 (32.7 Thursday)

🟡 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +29 per cent (+18 per cent Thursday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4 per cent (3.7 per cent Thursday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.



Yes, the figures are climbing faster than last year

The 7-day incidence, the key indicator for the spread of the virus, is climbing faster and earlier than in the summer of 2020 despite the growing number of vaccinations, the Robert Koch Institute said late Thursday in its weekly corona report. People between the ages of 10 and 35 are most strongly affected and even the number of corona patients in intensive care is climbing again "but at a low level," the government's disease expert said. It didn't offer any solutions but it's not exactly the kind of information you want heading into the weekend, the new school year and the fall.

Boosters for care personnel

The Charité hospital has begun offering booster shots to employees who were fully vaccinated more than six months ago, the Morgenpost reported. The move comes after health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) recently suggested offering a third (or second depending on the original vaccine) to at-risk patients beginning this fall. The Charité is initially only offering the boosters to employees over 60 in high Covid-risk areas. It said it would eventually widen the booster programme to all employees.



Park closed but no alternatives

The borough of Mitte will begin closing James Simon park at 8pm every evening and will also enforce a ban on alcohol in parks after repeated problems with aggressive partiers - last weekend 19 officers were injured in a party-related tussle in the park. Politicians have said the massive park parties - Hasenheide is also a problem spot - are because no one has offered the city's young people a corona-safe alternative for their party pangs. And, well, they still haven't. The problem will just move elsewhere (Mauerpark, most likely).

