The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 13 August)



Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 62.4 per cent (62.3 per cent Thursday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 55.1 per cent (53.2 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: 473 (358 Thursday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,586 (1)

🔴 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 50.3 (44.4 Thursday)

🔴 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +41 per cent (+37 per cent Thursday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4.4 per cent (4.7 per cent Thursday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.



Intensive care occupancy climbing too

The percentage of intensive-care beds occupied by corona patients is climbing earlier this year than last, causing alarm among doctors. "The curve has been climbing in hospitals since the beginning of August. That's at least one month earlier," Gernot Max, head of the Divi intensive care association, told Funke newspapers. However, Max sad, the high number of vaccinations should prevent the percentage from climbing as quickly as the incidence.



Zoo needs money

The Berlin zoo is asking the city-state's government for €16.5 million to offset the low visitor numbers during corona and is offering to go without rental payments from Berlin in exchange. The zoo has collected €383,468,88 in rent each year since 1957 from Berlin for zoo property used by the Hauptstadt. The zoo, which is actually a company with traded shares, shells out €140,000 daily to feed the approx. 30,000 animals, run both the Zoo in the west of the city and the Tierpark in the east, as well as the Berlin aquarium.

From the archive...



The Berlin Wall went up 60 years ago today and a little over 30 years ago people worked to bring it down in pieces.

