The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 20 August)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 63.5 per cent (63.5 per cent Thursday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 57.6 per cent (57.2 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: 475 (510 Thursday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,588 (0)

🔴 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 69.7 per cent (69.2 Thursday)

🟡 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +33 per cent (+45 per cent Thursday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 5 per cent (4.8 per cent Thursday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

And then there were four

The vaccination centre in the Velodrom events centre (and velodrome) closed Thursday, leaving just four vaccination centres in Berlin. The Tempelhof centre closed last month. The Velodrom doled out nearly 250,000 vaccinations in its six months of existence. The centre at the Erika Hess ice rink in Wedding (a fave of the English Edition editorial staff, though we like ice hockey too so will be glad to see the ice return) is slated to shut 31 August. Federal cash will reportedly dry up at the end up of September, so Berlin is only planning on keeping two centres open into the winter.

Kids getting vaccinated too

The (some-say) tardy endorsement of vaccinations for kids by the non-binding German vaccination commission has led to a run on vaccinations for kids, a pediatric doctors' association said earlier this week. Appointments may not be immediately available as doctors have to place vaccine orders two weeks in advance and weren't ready for the sudden interest, the association said. But since plenty of vaccine is available, catching up to demand won't be a problem.

