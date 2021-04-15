Berlin - Berlin's Mietendeckel rent control law is history.

Germany's top court on Thursday ruled Berlin lacks the authority as one of the country's 16 states to pass the legislation. The ruling will likely create a windfall for landlords in Germany's capital and a stiff bill for back rent for those who had their rents lowered by the now-defunct law in November.

The Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe said Germany has already passed legislation affecting rents, eliminating the possibity for states to make competing regulations. The CDU and FDP considered the Mietendeckel unconstitutional from the beginning and 284 parliamentarians from the conservative CDU/CSU parties as well as the business-friendly FDP had asked the court to review the law.

"States are only permitted to make laws as long as the federal government hasn't made use of its law-making powers," the court ruled. Federal politicians have already passed rent-control leglislation known as the Rent Brake but it hasn't been as effective as Berlin's legislation.

The Mieteneckel rent cap went into force 23 February 2020 and affected 1.5 million older apartments in the capital. It was to last for five years. In a first step, rents were frozen at the level of 18 June 2019. Then, on 24 November 2020, landlords were forced to reduce any existing rents that were seen as excessive according to the new law, sometimes by several hundred euros each month. Apartments completed after 2014 were exempt from the legislation to encourage new construction.

Election year

The law was intended to give renters a brief respite from the rapid rise in real estate prices in an increasingly prosperous Berlin. The city-state is governed by a coalition of the leftwing Die Linke, the environmental Die Grüne and the centre-left SPD parties.

Landlords' associations criticised the law because they said it would lower their income and leave less money for investment in new construction. Investors have also said the regulation sent a signal that the government isn't afraid to pass renter-friendly legislation, lowering interest in investing money into residential real estate in Berlin.

Estimates say landlords stood to lose about €2.5bn because of the law. Between 340,000 and 500,000 apartments had their rent lowered in November, but now tenants will have to pay the difference between their old rents and the lowered rents retroactively - for the period between November 2020 and now.

The ruling is a blow to Berlin's left-leaning coalition as it prepares for elections in September but it's unlikely many voters will take local politicians to task for attempting to protect them from higher rents.

