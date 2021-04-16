Berlin - Things are not looking good for Berlin's Hertha BSC. Head coach Pal Dardai, assistent Admir Hamzagic and striker Dodi Lukebakio have all tested positive for Covid-19.



The trio were reportedly separated immediately and are in quarantine. Andreas "Zecke" Neuendorf, Dardai's co-trainer, was also sent home.

This comes just before the seasons's decisive weeks and Sunday's so-called "basement duel" in Mainz (Sunday, 6pm/Sky). Hertha is currently at 15th place in the Bundesliga table and is flirting dangerously with relegation.

The Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf health department ordered isolation for the entire team, coaching staff and close associates of the team on Thursday morning. They're moving into shared quarters for a fortnight (until 28 April), and will only leave for training and matches.

Sports director Arne Friedrich, who holds a DFB Trainer A licence, will be in charge of coaching on a temporary basis. "After consulting with our hygiene officer, we had already tightened up the hygiene measures again during the recent international break, for example implementing daily quick tests before they became mandatory as part of the DFL hygiene concept," he explained.

Friedrich continued: "Now we are forced to take this isolation measure because of the cases that have occurred. With maximum contact restrictions and daily PCR testing, we will create the greatest possible level of safety. We will accept this challenging situation as a team and do everything together to successfully play the next matches."

