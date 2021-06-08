Berlin - On Monday, Berlin ended prioritising individual risk groups for vaccination, in keeping with an end to prioritisation nationally. In a new directive, the state government said anyone who wanted one could get a corona jab if available. But where and how can Berliners get an appointment?



Who can get vaccinated?

In principle, anyone over the age of 12. The Biontech serum is the only vaccine approved Europe-wide for minors over 12. Those aged 12 to 15 need written consent and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. For 15- to 17-year-olds, another accompanying adult is permitted.



But should children and adolescents get vaccinated?

Germany's independent vaccination commission (Stiko), part of the Robert Koch Institute, doesn't recommend vaccinations for healthy children and adolescents aged 12 to 15. They say data weighing the risk of the disease in children against the possible risk of vaccination is lacking. The Stiko is expected to soon recommend innoculation for children with certain pre-existing diseases.



How much vaccine is available in Berlin?

Too little, as is the case across Germany. Nevertheless, the state recently said it opened up 130,000 more vaccination appointments - in "anticipation of the federal government's as yet unfulfilled delivery commitments for vaccines in July".

How can I get one of this new appointments?



Appointments at the vaccination centres can be booked online or over the vaccination hotline (030 9028 2200). Most say it's easier to get a date via the hotline. Appointments that have become free because someone has already been vaccinated elsewhere and cancelled their appointment are also allocated there.

Where do I go to get vaccinated?



The city-state's six vaccination centres offer a variety of vaccines depending on location. For example, Biontech is in use at the Arena in Treptow, at the Messe and in the Velodrom. The site at the former Tegel airport as well as the Erika Heß ice rink in Wedding offer Moderna, while the centre at the former Tempelhof airport offers Moderna and Astrazeneca.

What other options are there?

On Monday, company doctors could start vaccinating and many large companies have begun to offer the service. As before, general practitioners and some specialist doctors are also offering vaccinations.

Where will the next targeted vaccination campaigns take place?

Next weekend (11 to 13 June), on-the-spot vaccinations (with no appointment required) will take place in neighbourhoods in Treptow-Köpenick and Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg. In the gymnasium of the Anne-Frank-Gymnasium (access via Siriusstraße), adult residents of the Kosmosviertel and the Kölner Viertel will be vaccinated from 9.30am to 5.30pm. In the Lobeckstraße Gymnasium (access via the fire access road of the sports field in Ritterstraße), adult residents of the Mehringplatz neighbourhood, around Wassertorplatz, at Mariannenplatz, in the Kreuzberg Zentrum/Oranienstraße area and in the Werner-Düttmann-Siedlung will be vaccinated from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

More Berlin news in English.