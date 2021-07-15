Berlin - After extreme weather in the west of the country resulted in at least 103 deaths, thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast to hit Berlin and Brandenburg in the coming days.

Meteorologists at the German Weather Service are expecting gusts of up to 65km/h and even hail. Over Friday and Saturday, storms could dump up to 40 litres per square metre of rain on the city. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.



On Sunday, a high-pressure front coming in from the British Isles will ensure dry weather with sun and clouds.

At least 103 people killed after flooding

Low pressure system "Bernd" has caused chaos in parts of Germany. Entire streets and towns lie submerged in the Eifel region and in parts of North Rhine-Westphalia. The storm-related death toll has reached 103. Buildings have collapsed and hundreds are reported missing.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has promised aid for the flooded areas. Speaking from Washington, Merkel said on Thursday: "These are horrendous days for the people in the flooded areas. My thoughts are with them. And they can trust that all the forces of our government - federal, state and local - will do everything together to save lives, avert danger and alleviate hardship, even under the most difficult conditions."

The parliamentary leader of the environmentalist Green Party, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, sees the storms as a warning about climate change. "These are already the effects of the climate catastrophe," she told RTL/NTV on Thursday. The storms, she said, were a wake-up that was saying "this is already here, this is already here with us." She called for "urgent change".

Göring-Eckardt expressed her feelings for the victims. "This is something where my heart goes out to the people involved," she said.

Friederike Otto, the director of the Environmental Change Institute (ECI), shared her sentiments: "The extreme precipitation we have been experiencing in Europe over the last few days is extreme weather, the intensity of which is growing due to climate change and will continue to increase as the temperature rises."