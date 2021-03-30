Berlin - Tuesday was the first time Bekim H. spoke during his trial. The first time he didn't ask his lawyer to speak for him. The defendant had the last word in his trial for murdering 15-year-old Noelle.

The 42-year-old stood up and removed his mask. He looked at the mother and sister of his victim. As joint plaintiffs, they sat across from him on almost every one of the 13 days of the trial.