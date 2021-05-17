Berlin - Life will begin to get a tiny bit more normal Wednesday 19 May after the incidence of new corona casses per 100,000 people over the past week has fallen below 100 for the required five working days. But what's opening when?

Wednesday Curfew: Outdoor gatherings of five people from two households will once again be allowed between 10pm and 5am.

Contact restrictions: Indoors up to five people from two households plus children are allowed to meet again.

Cinema, theater, concerts: Outdoor cultural events with up to 250 people ( Outdoor cultural events with up to 250 people ( open-air movies !).

Boat trips and city tours: Tourist activities are on again, though with hygienic restrictions.

Outdoor sports: Children up to 14 can again exercise in groups of up to 20 people.

Museums, exhibitions, memorials: May reopen with distance rules and negative tests.

Shopping: Appointments no longer be required. Limits on customers per square metre and masks remains.



Friday: Cafes and restaurants: Guests must have a current negative corona test or be vaccinated or recovered from corona.

Sports: Adult team sports allowed - for groups of up to 10 people.

Public beaches and outdoor swimming pools: Hygiene rules must be followed and children swim free during summer vacation.