Berlin - The capital city's labour market was treading water in February. According to the regional Agentur für Arbeit (labour office), 211,918 Berliners were registered as unemployed, 580 fewer than in January but an increase of 55,000 over the same time last year - an increase of 35 per cent. The official jobless rate in Berlin is now 10.6 per cent.

"The labour market remains stable and is resisting the lockdown," said Ramona Schröder, director of the Agentur für Arbeit for Berlin and Brandenburg. She said subsidised reduced work hours, which is being used by many local companies, has contributed to the relative stability.

According to the data, 6.8 per cent of Berlin workers are benefiting from the scheme. Unsurprisingly, the service sector, retail, hospitality and tourism are most affected.

The number of "long-term unemployed" rose by 80 per cent over the past year - that figure rose by 43 per cent among immigrant families.

Among young people up to the age of 25, unemployment increased by 44 per cent over the last 12 months. Last month that figure reached 11.5 per cent, up from 10.9 in December.

