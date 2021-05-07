Berlin - A Christopher Street Day parade is being planned for the end of July - but without the usual techno trucks, floats and partying. "Berlin's original CSD will take place as a march on foot on Saturday 24 July, 2021," said Berliner CSD e.V., the association behind the annual event.

The non-profit hopes that by the end of July, "the pandemic will have reached a point that makes planning easier". It's important for the association to exercise the right of assembly, they said, and would "enter into close consultation with all authorities and work out the necessary steps to comply with a hygiene and security concept". A final decision will be made two weeks before the event.

CSD parades take place around the world every year as a celebration and demonstration for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersexual and queer people. The name originates from 1969, when New York City police officers stormed the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street at the end of June, triggering an uprising in the LGBTQI community.

