The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Monday, 31 May)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 41.3 per cent Friday (40.7 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: +18 (+285 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,482 (+17)

🟢 R number: 0.96 (0.55 Saturday)

🔴 New infections per week: 32.6/100,000 inhabitants (36 Saturday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 12.8 per cent (13.2 per cent Saturday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest news

More rules loosened soon?

With the coronavirus incidence rate in Berlin in the lower 30s, the debate over further opening steps is in full swing. The pro-business liberals, the FDP, called on the Berlin government (the Senat) to relax the rules - by no longer requiring a corona test for outdoor dining, for example. The Senat meets Tuesday to discuss sports, restaurants, culture venues and hotels. Berlin is expected to allow hotels to open from 18 June - at up to 50 per cent capacity.

Indoor dining pilot project

Eight restaurants in Mitte - including politico hangouts Borchardt and Ständige Vertretung - are taking part in a test project by which they can open up indoors. Guests must undergo a special self-test procedure which involves them filming themselves performing the test and uploading the video to a special server, where the test is verified as authentic. The process is being considered as an alternative to tests performed at one of Berlin's hundreds of quick-test centres. The pilot runs through 18 June, after which data will be evaluated by the Institute for Molecular Diagnostics and Bioanalytics.

No need to reserve beds for Covid patients

A regulation stipulating that Berlin hospitals reserve at least 20 per cent of their ICU capacity for Covid-19 patients expires today. Due to the sinking number of serious Covid cases, the rule will not be extended. Berlin's health minister Dilek Kalayci told dpa Sunday that the city-state's intensive care units were never absolutely overwelmed by the pandemic. She thanked Berlin's doctors and nurses for their selfless dedication.

In case you missed it ...

One of Berlin's polar bears is the result of inbreeding - thanks to a mix-up at the Moscow zoo. Read on.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.