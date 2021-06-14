The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Sunday, 13 June*)

(*We're using Sunday's numbers because Monday's are as-yet incomplete. Berlin is blaming Neukölln.)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 48.4 per cent (47.7 per cent Saturday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 24.3 per cent (23.5 per cent Saturday)

New cases in one day: +26 (+101 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,518 (+1)

🟢 R number: 0.62 (0.62 Saturday)

🟢 New infections per week: 15.4 (15.6 Saturday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 8.2 per cent (8.3 per cent Saturday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

An end to mandatory masks?

German justice minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) and the vice president of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP), both wondered over the weekend if Germany still needs to wear masks everywhere. Lambrecht told Bild am Sonntag that the country's 16 states should review where they think masks are still necessary, especially in schools. Kubicki told the paper mask requirements should be done away with, especially outdoors. Please note it's an election year and neither the centre-left SPD nor the business-friendly FDP are polling well.

Record increase in Krankenkasse fees

The coronavirus, advances in medical equipment and an ageing population may lead to a record-setting 1.6 percentage point increase in public health insurance premiums in 2023, according to a study commissioned by insurer DAK. DAK CEO Andreas Storm said the only way to avoid the increase would be for the government to cover more non-insurance benefits (like insuring family members at no extra charge) with tax money.

Restaurants and bars hiring

Berlin's restaurants and bars lost between one-fourth and one-third of their employees during the pandemic, according to the Berlin head of a national restaurant association. The employees often had to find other jobs during the lockdowns and aren't returning to the industry.

In case you missed it

Did you know that the woman suspected of killing four at a Potsdam home for the disabled is appealing her firing as a caretaker at the home?

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.