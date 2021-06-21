The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Monday, 21 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 51 per cent (51 per cent Sunday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 28.6 per cent (28.6 per cent Sunday)

New cases in one day: 1 (+15 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,545 (+0)

🟢 R number: 0.66 (0.59 Sunday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 7.5 (7.6 Sunday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 7.4 per cent (7.4 per cent Sunday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Fourth wave but with fewer intensive care patients

The bad news first: Experts expect a fourth wave in the fall as the delta variant spreads in Germany. The good news: Fewer people are expected to land in intensive care as vaccinations among vulnerable people increase throughout the summer, Christian Karagiannidis, head of a German emergency and intensive medicine association, told Rheinische Post.

Distance learning a distant second to being in school

The distance learning brought on by the corona pandemic in early 2020 has led to a stagnation in education, according to a study by Goethe University in Frankfurt. Children's skills have increased over the period about as much as they do during summer vacations, the study showed.

Floating protest

People protested in about 50 rubber dinghies on the Landwehrkanal Sunday about how politicians treated Berlin clubs during the pandemic. Organisers had permission for 100 boats and 300 people, far less than the estimated 3,000 that showed up in front of Urban Hospital last year for an oft-criticised impromptu party/protest last year. Police watched Sunday and warned that swimming in the canal could have health consequences (it sometimes has sewage in it, folks).

