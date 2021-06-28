The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Monday, 28 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 53.5 per cent (53.2 per cent Saturday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 33.2 per cent (32.6 per cent Saturday)

New cases in one day: 0 (+25 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,548 (+4)

🟢 R number: 1.09 (0.87 Saturday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 6.5 (6.7 Saturday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 5.8 per cent (5.8 per cent Saturday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Docs have doses

Virtually all GPs in Berlin are vaccinating against coronavirus now, but many patients aren't showing up for appointments - and aren't cancelling, said Wolfgang Kreischer, chairman of the Berlin-Brandenburg doctors' association. Unused vaccine doses sit around, meaning a lot of doctors are able to offer corona jabs at short-notice to prevent waste. If you want to get vaccinated ASAP, it might be worth phoning the GPs in your neighbourhood or checking the confusing booking site Doctolib for free appointments.

Tourist crackdown

Berlin mayor Michael Müller (SPD) promised more stringent corona test checks among travellers returning to Germany from abroad. Right now, border police perform spot checks. Meanwhile, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach echoed Chancellor Angela Merkel's (CDU) calls to place restrictions on British tourists from travelling to the European mainland -in order to slow the spread of the delta variant from the UK. He said at a minimum a 10-day quarantine should be mandatory for Brits entering the EU. The Sun accused the Germans of ruining British holiday plans. Merkel is set to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the situation at the end of the week. Tuesday's England v. Germany match at Wembley couldn't come at a better time.

Jabs for kids?

Lauterbach also spoke out in favour of vaccinating children to protect them from the delta variant. Speaking to the Rheinische Post newspaper, Lauterbach said: "In the UK, many children are already in hospital with Covid. The Stiko [Germany's independent vaccination commission] argues that Covid is harmless for children. In my opinion, however, this does not apply to the delta variant." Currently, Germany recommends that only kids with certain chronic conditions be vaccinated.

In case you missed it

Telekom is promising that a million Berlin households will get hooked up to fibre-optic internet - by 2027.

