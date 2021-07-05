The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Monday, 5 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 55.2 per cent (55.2 per cent Sunday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 35.9 per cent (35.9 per cent Sunday)

(The government's website appears not to have updated the vaccination figures yet this morning)

New cases in one day: 3 (2 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,559 (+0)

🟢 R number: 0.92(0.92 Sunday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 4.9 (4.8 Sunday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4.5 per cent (4.6 per cent Sunday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

How about just no more restrictions?

The head of a national doctors' association said people who are fully vaccinated should not be subject to any corona restrictions in an effort to boost the willingness of people to get a jab. "By September latest, everyone will have been able to get vaccinated and then nearly all restrictions should be removed," Andreas Gassen, head the tongue-twisting Kassenärztlichen Bundesvereinigung (KBV), told the tabloid Bild.

Air filters just hot air

The German government has dragged its feet on retrofitting schools with air filters, potentially leaving elementary school kids, who aren't able to be vaccinated, exposed. The federal government has so far approved just 84 of 176 proposals for filters. The federal government waited until 11 June to pass the necessary legislation, according to Tagesspiegel.

No more mass tests in schools?

The head of the Stiko, Germany's advisory vaccination committee, questioned whether kids should be subjected to mass testing once school resumes in the fall. Thomas Mertens, the committee's head, said it might be better to just test kids when they first show symptoms. He told newswire dpa that most corona measures should be reviewed for their effectiveness.

From the archives

If you have a friend into conspiracy theories, don't tell them about all the inconsistencies in the investigation of the 2016 Christmas market terror attack.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.