The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Sunday, 11 July*)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 57.1 per cent (57.1 per cent Saturday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 40.2 per cent (40.2 per cent Saturday)

New cases in one day: 2 (57 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,564 (0)

🟡 R number: 1.23 (1.25 Saturday - traffic light swings to yellow)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 7.4 (7.3 Saturday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4.3 per cent (4.1 per cent Saturday)

*Berlin has not released figures for Monday yet

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Bus riders can once again buy tickets on-board beginning Monday after the BVG ended the practice to get distance between potentially sick riders and healthy drivers. However, buses now only accept plastic. The BVG has retrofitted buses with dividers at a cost of €2.1m that are supposed to shield drivers from infection while riders board and buy.

Hospitalisation stats

First it was the R-number, then it was the incidence, now it's supposedly going to be the percentage of hospitalisations caused by Covid-19, according to Bild. Experts hope the increasing number of vaccinations will lead to significantly milder corona cases and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's disease expert, says politicians should now make decisions that look more at hospitalisations - "several indicators remain important for evaluation but the weighting of the indicators between each other is changing," the RKI wrote in an internal paper acquired by the tabloid. One expert has even said the fourth wave may simply be in laboratories as labs confirm infection but people suffer few symptoms.

France to announce fresh restrictions

With the Delta variant causing numbers to rise seemingly everywhere, French president Emanuel Macron has announced a press conference for 8pm tonight - he's expected to at least announce compulsory vaccinations for teachers and care personnel, which is exactly what the head of a German ethics committee also suggested for Germany recently.

