The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Friday, 16 July - the RKI and Senat have stopped compiling corona figures on weekends)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 58.3 per cent (58 per cent Thursday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 43.9 per cent (43.1 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: 132 (137 Thursday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,568 (0)

🟢 R number: 1.41 (0.77 Thursday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 13.9 (11.6 Thursday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.8 per cent (3.7 per cent Thursday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

More extreme weather, more pandemics

SPD politician and health expert Karl Lauterbach drew parallels between the flooding in western Germany and the pandemic: "We are just as ill-prepared for disaster control as we are for pandemic protection,"he told the Rheinische Post. Germany must "adjust and prepare for the fact that there will be more natural disasters in the future and also pandemics on a regular basis".

New ways to get vaxxed

Berlin is coming up with new, easy ways to get people vaccinated. Since Saturday, city transport authority BVG has been offering Pfizer/Biontech vaccinations at their headquarters on Holzmarktstraße in Mitte. Jabs are being administered there Monday-Friday (3pm-7pm) and Saturday-Sunday (9am-5pm). Appointments can be booked at Doctolib. The service will be offered for non-BVG staff through the end of July.



At the same time, more appointment-free options are coming online across town. Last week a walk-in and drive-in vaccination centre opened up in the parking lot of Ikea in Lichtenberg (the Tempelhof and Spandau Ikeas are coming soon). Mobile vaccination teams are already on the ground at Hermannplatz, with more planned for Alexanderplatz and Reinickendorf in the coming week. From the beginning of August the Bürgeramt at Blaschkoallee in Neukölln will give jabs (J&J or Moderna) on a walk-in basis.

In case you missed it...

Long read: Did Germany use the wrong models to forecast the course of the pandemic? One renowned mathematician thinks that's the case.

