The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Monday, 26 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 59.7 per cent (59.5 per cent Friday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 47.8 per cent (46.4 per cent Friday)

New cases in one day: +11

Total number of corona deaths: 3,578 (+1 since Friday)

🟡 7-day íncidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 23.8 (21.8 Friday)

🟡Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +34 per cent

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.5 per cent (3.8 per cent Friday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

400,000 Germans in Spain

Germany last week classified Spain as an "high-incidence area". Anyone returning to Germany from Spain after midnight today who has not been fully vaccinated will have to spend ten days in quarantine. Those who test negative for corona can shorten their quarantine to five days. The German Travel Association DRV estimates that about 400,000 tourists from Germany are currently on holiday in Spain, 60 per cent of them on the Balearic Islands.



Kretschmann not ruling out mandatory vaccinations

The state premier of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschman, says he can imagine making vaccinations compulsory if the corona situation doesn't improve. "We are not planning compulsory vaccination. I cannot rule out compulsory vaccination for all time," the Green politician told dpa newswire. "It's possible that variants will occur that make that necessary." He said he could imagine that "at some point we will only allow certain areas and activities for vaccinated people". He mentioned measles as an example: "There's also a vaccination obligation for daycare centres, because measles is highly contagious."

New round of corona aid for businesses

Companies that will continue to be severely affected by corona restrictions can now apply for state aid for the period July-September. Eligible are companies whose turnover has slumped by at least 30 per cent due to corona restrictions, the Ministry of Economics announced on Friday. The application for the "Bridging Aid III Plus", as it's called, must be submitted by a verifying third party, such as the tax advisor. A new feature is the "restart premium", a subsidy for personnel costs if companies bring back staff from short-time work, hire new workers or otherwise increase employment in the course of a reopening.

In case you missed it...



