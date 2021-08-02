The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Monday, 2 August)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 60.7 per cent (60.5 per cent Friday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 50.5 per cent (50.1 per cent Friday)

New cases in one day: +17 (+33 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,583 (0)

🟡 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 27.6 (27 Sunday)

🟡 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +11 per cent

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.4 per cent (3.4 per cent Sunday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Everyone over 12 to be eligible for vaccination

German health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and his counterparts in the country's 16 states Monday are expected to clear the way for everyone over 12 to get vaccinated in government centres. Michael Müller (SPD) - our mayor - told public broadcaster ARD Monday the step was important because the 15-t0-25 age group has an incidence twice as high as others. The European medicine watchdog approved both the Moderna and Biontech/Pfizer vaccines for everyone over 12 in May.

Get tested before entry

Travelers entering Germany must now have a negative corona test, regardless of how they enter the country. The requirement previously only applied to those arriving by air. Those who've been vaccinated or have equivalent status are exempt. The government has promised to perform stricter spot tests and non-compliance can lead to fines north of €20,000 but the government promises a lot of things (on my train back from Amsterdam yesterday - after the new rules were in effect - a couple cops walked through at Bad Bentheim and just hassled one person briefly).

Just a quick reminder: September's super-election isn't just super, its ballot is the biggest since reunification (but it's not like I get to vote even though I've been here 20 years and paid gobs in taxes).

