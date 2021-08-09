The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Monday, 9 August)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 61.6 per cent (61.6 per cent Saturday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 53 per cent (53 per cent Saturday)

New cases in one day: 21 (238 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,585 (0)

🔴 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 38 (36.6 Saturday)

🟡 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +30 per cent (+26 per cent Saturday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.9 per cent (3.9 per cent Saturday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.



Another German corona summit

Ahead of Tuesday's conference between the federal government and Germany's 16 states to discuss the pandemic, debate continues on whether vaccinated people should enjoy more rights.

Green Party co-leader Robert Habeck said in a ZDF TV interview on Sunday: "There will be a difference in access to rights and freedom between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. As long as society and the health system can bear it, the vaccinated will have more rights." Habeck also argued that corona tests should remain free of charge. Making people pay for them - as the health ministry has proposed - was "the wrong measure to motivate people to get vaccinated." Last week it was revealed that the German government had spent €1.75bn on corona testing.



Masks still around in five years?

CDU health expert Erwin Rüddel took another view: "We should not ban unvaccinated people from private events or restaurants". He spoke out against new lockdowns. "The message must be that there will be no more automatic lockdowns - not even for the unvaccinated," the chairman of the Bundestag's health committee told Bild-Zeitung. He also said masks would still be present in our lives in five years.

Hopeful signs from the UK?

Meanwhile, the Hamburg-based virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit said the situation in Britain since the relaxation of corona measures was cause for hope despite high incidence rates. "Developments in Great Britain show that you can't simply claim: 'If we lift almost all measures, everything will get out of hand'. We are now seeing exactly the opposite," he told news agency dpa.



