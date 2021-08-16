The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Monday, 16 August)



Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 62.6 per cent (62.6 per cent Sunday*)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 55.6 per cent (55.6 per cent Sunday*)

New cases in one day: 13 (126 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,587 (0)

🔴 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 61.3 (62.2 Sunday)

🔴 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +54 per cent (+51 per cent Sunday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4.4 per cent (4.4 per cent Sunday)

* Vaccination figures do not appear to have been updated over the weekend. We're checking!

School's back and so is Covid-19

228 cases of corona were discovered in Berlin schools during the first week back after summer vacation, according to regional public broadcaster rbb. The figure suggests an incidence of 55 - lower than that of Berlin - and includes 13 teachers. Kids at Berlin schools are being tested three times a week for the first two weeks to prevent any hot spots in schools.

Good news: The vaccination rate isn't so dismal after all

A recent survey shows the actual vaccination rate in Germany may be much higher than official numbers, according to Der Spiegel. About 75 per cent of Germans between 18 and 59 had received an initial vaccination by 13 July, according to a dimap/DIW survey, or 16 percentage points higher than the official statistics from government disease experts at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The RKI itself said its own surveys showed a higher rate as well and an expert from dimap said the truth is probably somewhere in the middle, or about 70 per cent.



Berlin's future set by the Swabians, again

With the exception of masks, restrictions for those vaccinated, recovered or recently tested have been lifted starting today in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg, regardless of the incidence. Other states are expected to pass similar legislation as politicians decouple corona restrictions from the daily incidence rate - previously used as a warning sign.

