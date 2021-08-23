The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Monday, 23 August)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 63.6 per cent (63.6 per cent Sunday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 57.8 per cent (57.8 per cent Sunday)

New cases in one day: 42 (96 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,588 (+1)

🔴 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 67.1 per cent (67.3 Thursday)

🟡 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +1 per cent (+5 per cent Thursday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 5.3 per cent (5.3 per cent Sunday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Spahn for hospitalisation rate over incidence

German health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wants hospitalisation rates of Covid patients to replace the daily incidence as the pandemic's key indicator, he told public broadcaster ARD Monday. Incidence is currently enshrined in national pandemic legislation and he said he would propose legislation before September's super-election to give more weight to hospitalisation rates.

Tiny baby boom

We now know one thing people weren't doing much during the first lockdown: having lots of unprotected sex. In the first five months of the year, about 315,000 babies were born in Germany, or 1.4 per cent more than in 2020, according to the government statistics office. However, 6 per cent more were born in March 2021 than in March 2020. "These are mostly due to pregnancies that began as the first corona wave leveled off and contact restrictions were relaxed beginning in early May 2020," the statistics office's Olga Pötzsch told news agency Reuters.

